Advancements In Nanotechnology To Create Opportunities For The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market

The Business Research Company’s Research Antibodies And Reagents Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing importance of nanoproteomics is a major trend in the research antibodies and reagents market. The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several applications of research antibodies and reagents in proteomics such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructure surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques, which led to the emergence of nanoproteomics. According to the research antibodies and reagents market analysis, advances in nanotechnology will allow researchers to identify low-abundance proteins in samples through techniques that reply on both nanoparticles and nanoscale devices. Various research programs are focusing on increasing the applications of nanotechnology to improve the productivity, efficiency, accuracy, and precision of the proteomics technologies being used. This technology has been utilized as a complimentary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nanoporous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

The global research antibodies and reagents market size is expected to grow from $4.61 billion in 2020 to $6.24 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.3%. The global research antibodies and reagents market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $8.08 billion in 2030.

Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, contributing to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. The elderly population is prone to various chronic ailments and is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 year and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. The expected increase in the aging population suffering from chronic ailments and other diseases, is expected to drive the research antibodies and reagents industry growth.

Major players covered in the global research antibodies and reagents industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam plc, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

TBRC’s research antibodies and reagents market report is segmented by technology into western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), others, by application into proteomics, genomics, other applications, by end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs).

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market 2022 – By Technology (Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa)), By Application (Proteomics, Genomics, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a research antibodies and reagents market overview, forecast research antibodies and reagents market size and growth for the whole market, research antibodies and reagents market segments, geographies, research antibodies and reagents market trends, research antibodies and reagents market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

