HOVSCO Ebike Company Looking for Experienced Dealers to Expand the Sales Channels
Hovsco ebike is trying to expand its US footprint by recruiting resellersORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO Ebike Company is a fast-growing brand focused on electric bicycle and ebike accessories. The management of the company is excited to announce that they are recruiting driven and experienced dealers to work with the company to expand its US footprint. Hovsco delivers a more appealing, easier-to-use experience for e-bike riders.
Founded in 2019, Hovsco has launched six ebike models to meet different riders' desire. They are HovAlpha ebike, HovAlpha Step-Thru ebike, HovBeta ebike, HovRanger ebike, HovRanger Step-Thru ebike, HovCity Step-Thru ebike. They also manufacture other cycling accessories like fenders, racks, baskets, tail lights. Hovsco provides expert high-quality products and competitive price. Riders will see all-terrain ebikes are created by Hovsco, including fat tire ebike, city commuter ebike, off-road ebike, mountain ebike, cruiser ebike. Improved grip, front suspension, stopping power and higher performance with less price in the market is Hovsco ebikes' advantages.
Eric Yu, CEO of HOVSCO, said,” Do you love to talk with customers, negotiate deals, and love to anything about ebikes? You may be the perfect candidate to be our Hovsco dealers. With Hovsco, more buyers can experience a great ebike with better motor and battery. And in return, dealers will get 4.5% commission for each selling bike.” He also added, "Hovsco Ebike company is aggressively recruiting dealers across the US and interest is very high. As a premium electric bike manufacturers and sellers, Hovsco offers greater profit for dealers."
The dealers have to pay nothing to the company. A success fee will be as a commission to their pocket only when customers buy an ebike successfully. The commission fee will be 4.5% of an ebike sales price. Compared to Aventon ebike which only gives dealers 4% commission, and Himiway only 2%, Hovsco has much more benefits for dealers, besides, Hovsco ebikes has better motor and battery under the same price. The dealers are urged to stay motivated and build upon their success.
HOVSCO respects its dealers as business partners, providing them with high quality products, professional technical and sales support, latest industry technology, comprehensive training and dealer development plans. Through cooperation with local dealers, Hovsco hopes to not only provide better products and services for local customers, but also realize win-win projects for both Hovsco and its local dealers.
About HOVSCO:
Hovsco was founded with this vision: To build an eco-friendly, enjoyable, and accessible world of transportation. Business people in those areas who are interested in learning more about starting up a Hovsco dealership should email hovscoebike@gmail.com or call (+1) 909 563 1015 for further discussion.
Jennifer Mo
HOVSCO E-Bikes US
+1 909-563-1015
hovscoebike@gmail.com