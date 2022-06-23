Increasing Rocket Launches Positively Impacts The Rocket Engines Market Growth

Rocket Engines Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of rocket launches is expected to drive the rocket engines market growth in the coming years. Over the next decade, hundreds of corporations and government agencies around the world are planning to launch rockets and hold tens of thousands of satellites in large low-Earth orbit constellations. According to the rocket engines industry analysis, the increasing number of rocket launches propels the growth of the market.

Rocket engines market trends include companies investing in air-breathing rocket engines. An air-breathing engine refers to a jet engine that uses oxygen from the atmosphere in the combustion of fuel. They include the turbojet, turboprop, ramjet, and pulse-jet. For instance, in February 2021, Reaction Engines, a UK-based developer of an aerospace engine technology and aerospace propulsion developing company, has developed a synergetic air-breathing rocket engine (SABRE), which is a new class of engine for high-speed airplanes of up to Mach 5.4 (6667.92 kmph). SABRE is an air-breathing rocket engine capable of propelling a plane from zero to five times the speed of sound in the atmosphere and 25 times the speed of sound in space.

The global rocket engines market size reached a value of nearly $3.97 billion in 2020 to $4.51 billion in 2025 at a rate of 2.6%. The global rocket engines market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 and reach $7.45 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global rocket engines industry are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Blue Origin, LLC.

TBRC’s rocket engines market report is segmented by type into physically powered, chemically powered, electrically powered, thermal, nuclear rocket engines, by product type into liquid rocket engines, solid rocket engines, by application into spacecraft, ballistic missiles, others.

Rocket Engines Market 2022 – By Type (Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear Rocket Engines), By Product Type (Liquid Rocket Engines, Solid Rocket Engines), By Application (Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a rocket engines market overview, forecast rocket engines global market size and growth for the whole market, rocket engines global market segments, geographies, rocket engines market trends, rocket engines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

