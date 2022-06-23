Submit Release
Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog Post: Anxiety- The Emotional Pitfall

Understanding Anxiety Disorders

CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani takes a closer look at anxiety in a new blog post titled: The Emotional Pitfall

Anxiety is a normal and necessary emotion that keeps us safe until it spirals out of control. Anxiety is a mental illness and not just feelings of nervousness. It is different from having normal worry and stress. People who struggle with anxiety usually have irrational and excessive worry about everyday situations or relationships that might cause intense physical and emotional symptoms that negatively affect the person's life.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, according to the Anxiety and Depression Society of America. Fortunately, most anxiety disorders are highly treatable; however, only 36.9 percent of those who suffer ever receive treatment.

To learn the causes, symptoms, and how to overcome anxiety tap on the link here: https://www.balance7.com/anxiety-the-emotional-pitfall 



Balance7 
Holly@iconnectyou.today 
323 513 4804
Dr. Nooristani

CEO of Balance7

