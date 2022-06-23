Dental Implants Market Gains Substantial Benefits From The Advances In Technology

Dental Implants Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dental Implants Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is expected to be a continued driver of dental implants industry growth during this period. Areas of particular development include robotics and technologies offering minimal invasive surgery. According to the dental implants market overview, the market will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by these technologies. For example, laser technology is being used by doctors to eliminate discomfort to patients during dental procedures. The UK Dental Laboratories has integrated CAD/CAM software into the dentistry services to provide accurate and consistent precision in the services. Advances in the fields of digital technology and 3D printing will drive the dental services market as they will enable companies to customize dental implants and dentures efficiently and in a cost-efficient manner.

The use of biomaterials in dental implant products is a recent trend gaining popularity with manufacturers of such products increasingly using biomaterials including ceramics, polymer/carbon fiber composites and metals. The use of these materials is improving the quality and standard of dental implants. For instance, in 2021, Botiss biomaterials, a leader in dental material innovation, contributed a breakthrough technology to the world of dentistry with the first CE-marked dental magnesium implants. The NOVAMag regeneration system is now available for dentists looking for a biomaterial that is mechanically strong yet entirely resorbable and replaceable with bone over time.

The global dental implants market size is expected to grow from $4.45 billion in 2020 to $6.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The global dental implants market share is expected to reach $9.67 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Major players covered in the global dental implants industry are Henry Schein, Inc., Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona.

TBRC’s dental implants market analysis report is segmented by material into titanium, zirconium, others, by end-use into hospitals, dental clinics.

Dental Implants Market 2022 – By Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants), By Material (Titanium, Zirconium), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

