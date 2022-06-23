Wood Products Market Players Shift To Biodegradable Chemicals That Have Lower Toxicity Profiles

Wood Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wood Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood processing companies use chemicals for wood preservation to protect wood from rotting due to microbial agent attack and insects. The companies are using biodegradable chemicals instead of chromated copper arsenate (CCA), which is one of the most widely used woods preservative. Chromium and arsenic are environmental contaminants that are carcinogenic and toxic for global health. Some of the wood preservatives with lower toxicity profiles than the traditional chemicals include ammonium copper quaternary (ACQ), borates, copper azole, copper naphthenate and polymeric betaine.

Wood used as a building material is increasing due to numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the market for wood products. Currently, the building industry is causing 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions globally and therefore the concept of green building construction has evolved which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions and store carbon. In addition, constructing buildings with wood produces less waste and allows quicker construction when compared to a concrete building.

The global wood products market size is expected to grow from $0.76 trillion in 2020 to $1.19 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The global wood products market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 and reach $1.69 trillion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global wood products industry are Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor, Celulosa Arauco y Constitución, Interfor.

TBRC’s wood products market report is segmented by type into finished wood products, wood processing, manufactured wood materials, by type into millwork, wood pallets and skids, prefabricated home and other finished wood products, by application into residential, commercial.

Wood Products Market 2022 – By Type (Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials), By Application (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a wood products market overview, forecast wood products market size and growth for the whole market, wood products market segments, geographies, wood products market trends, wood products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

