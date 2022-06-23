Essential Oils Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Essential Oils Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Essential Oils Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Essential Oils Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the essential oils market size is expected to grow from $12.36 billion in 2021 to $13.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90%. The global essential oil market size is expected to grow to $21.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.62%. The growing spa industry across the globe is expected to propel the essential oils market growth.

The essential oil market consists of sales of essential oils by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the oils that are concentrated plant extracts that retain the natural flavor/essence and smell of their source. These types of oils are mainly used in aromatherapy.

Global Essential Oils Market Trends

New product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the essential oils market.

Global Essential Oils Market Segments

The global essential oils market is segmented:

By Type: Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cornmint Oil, Citronella Oil, Spearmint Oil, Geranium Oil, Clove Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Oil

By Method of Extraction: Distillation, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Cold Press Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others

By Application: Food and Beverage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning and Home Care, Animal Feed, Fragrances

By Geography: The global essential oils market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Essential Oils Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides essential oils global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the essential oils global market, essential oils global market share, essential oils global market segments and geographies, essential oils global market players, essential oils global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The essential oils market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Essential Oils Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Givaudan SA, Young Living Essential Oils, The Lebermuth Company Inc., Symrise, Essential oils of New Zealand, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Robertet SA, BIOLANDES SAS, Cargill Inc, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., dôTERRA International LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Firmenich SA, Mane, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Falcon, Farroti, Indian Essential Oils, and Ungerer Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

