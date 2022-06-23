Future Looks 'Promising' for Aeronautic Sector in Morocco - Head of Gov't

MOROCCO, June 23 - "Promising prospects" await the aeronautic sector in Morocco, especially since major international companies are ready to pursue this important industrial process outlined by HM King Mohammed VI, stressed, Wednesday in Nouaceur, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

"Today we are looking at new prospects given the great potential of this sector" which is undergoing a major transformation, Akhannouch told the press on the occasion of his visit to the aeronautical pole of Nouaceur (Casablanca).

The aeronautic industry in Morocco experiences a "continuous development" since HM King Mohammed VI launched this sector at the national level two decades ago, said the Head of Government, stressing the great interest that the Sovereign gives to this important industry.

This development is illustrated in particular in the major technological change taking place in the sector, and the presence of quality investments of major international groups, Akhannouch added.

In 2020, he added, "the movement of the aircraft fleet in the world has stopped. It was said at the time that this industry had stopped permanently," but now the opposite is happening.

In this regard, the official said that the national aviation sector has posted a 60% growth in the first five months of 2022 and that the results obtained have improved compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Akhannouch also highlighted the importance of this situation, which reflects the availability of national skills. "The secret behind the success of this sector is the training of young people," he explained.

Thanks to advanced technology, the work of young people and other factors, "Morocco has succeeded in this sector," the Head of Government went on to say.

Akhannouch's visit to the aeronautical pole of Nouaceur included the Industrial and Technological Group "Safran", specializing in the fields of aeronautics, space and defense, "Midparc Casablanca Free Zone" and the Institute of Aeronautical Trades (IMA) specializing in training.

MAP 22 June 2022