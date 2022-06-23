Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Lightweight Material Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive lightweight materials market size is expected to grow from $86.92 billion in 2021 to $99.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The global automotive lightweight material market size is expected to grow to $141.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The surge production of electric vehicles is expected to propel the automotive lightweight materials market growth over the coming years.

The global automotive lightweight material market consists of sales of automotive lightweight materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different lightweight materials for the manufacturing of automotive components such as carbon fiber, aluminum, and magnesium among others. Automotive lightweight materials are used in vehicles to decrease weight, increase speed, and improve fuel economy. Due to advantages such as reduced material consumption, increased strength, low degradation risk, and improved handling, these lightweight materials are an excellent substitute for bulky conventional materials previously used to build vehicle frames.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Trends

New product developments and compositions are gaining significant popularity in the automotive lightweight material market. Key players in the automotive lightweight materials market are focusing on developing new and innovative products to the market using lightweight materials such as carbon fiber, aluminum and replacing generic materials.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segments

The global automotive lightweight materials market is segmented:

By Material Type: Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application: Body in White, Chassis and Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors, Others

By Geography: The global automotive lightweight materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

