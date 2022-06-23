Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wearable ECG monitors market size is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%. As per TBRC’s wearable ECG monitors market research the market size is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is therefore driving the market for wearable ECG monitors for quick emergency response and earlier detection of heart malfunctioning.

The wearable ECG monitor market consists of sales of ECG monitors embedded with optical sensors and designed to be affixed to a limb of the human (patient) body to monitor physiological information anytime and anywhere. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic wearable ECG monitors. An ECG records the tiny electrical signals that are generated by the beating of the patient's heart. An ECG provides data on the heart rate, the rhythm, the state of the conduction system and muscle tissue (heart attacks), and even the level of certain chemicals like potassium in the blood, and the effect of medication.

Global Wearable ECG Monitors Market Trends

Wearable ECG monitors employ electrodes that contact the skin directly to monitor the health state and signal/trigger alarm to the care providers. However, currently, the requirement is the electrodes that are non-contact with the human body. This is because by using the electrodes that are in contact with the human body, the body's movement may be easily superimposed on the detected ECG signal, and for steady monitoring of ECG signal, it is necessary to effectively remove the motion artifact from the ECG signal. Therefore, wearable ECG monitors employing electrodes in contact with a human body and causing motion artifacts are likely to challenge the market.

Global Wearable ECG Monitors Market Segments

The global wearable ECG monitors market is segmented:

By Type: Wired, Wireless

By Application: Atrial Fibrillation, Angina, Atherosclerosis, Cardiac Dysrhythmia, Congestive Heart Failures (CHF), Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Attack, Bradycardia, Tachycardia

By Grade: Consumer, Clinical

By Sales Channel: Online, Pharmacy

By Geography: The global wearable ECG monitors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore, AliveCor, Fitbit, Welch Allyn, Philips Healthcare, and CardioNet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

