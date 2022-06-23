Bike Locks Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth, US$ 1919.9 million by 2028 | [No. of pages: 95] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, shares and strategies | by proficient market insights

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, “Bike Locks Market “Size, Status and Market Insights,

Who Are Bike Locks Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players in Bike Locks Market Insights Report Are:

Blackburn Design

Allegion

ABUS

OnGuard

TiGr lock

Knog

Master Lock

Seatylock

Litelok

GIANT

Tonyon

Hiplok

Oxford Products

A bicycle lock is a security device used to deter bicycle theft, generally by fastening the bicycle to a fixed object, e.g., a bike rack.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bike Locks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1314 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1919.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bike Locks market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Bike Locks landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Europe is the largest Bike Locks market with about 51% market share. Americas is follower, accounting for about 33% market share.

The key players are Blackburn Design, Allegion, ABUS, OnGuard, TiGr lock, Knog, Master Lock, Seatylock, Litelok, GIANT, Tonyon, Hiplok, Oxford Products etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 25% market share.

Global Bike Locks Market: Segment Analysis

Scope of the Bike Locks Market 2022:

U-locks

Chain Locks

Folding Locks

Cable Locks

Others

OEM

Aftermarket

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

