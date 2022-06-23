Post-harvest Treatment Market worth $2325.7 million by 2027

Increasing International Trade of Fresh and Exotic Fruits along with High Losses Due to Improper Transportation of Various Food Materials are Estimated to Drive the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to the growing trade of fruits and vegetables.

In the case of perishable produce such as fruits and vegetables, reducing post-harvest losses is critical in ensuring global food security. The highly perishable nature of fruits and vegetable crops makes them important application areas of post-harvest treatment. Losses of post-harvest fruits and vegetables are witnessed more often in developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa. One of the causes is the inefficiency in the collection of crops from various fields and transportation for export and marketing purposes. Losses are estimated at 20–40% in developing countries and 10–15% in developed countries, depending on the crop. Thus, due to rising losses and increasing global demands for fresh fruits the market for post-harvest treatment is estimated to observe steady growth.

By type, the coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market in 2021.



Coatings are mostly applied to fruits & vegetables during the packing process for maintaining their softness, color, odor, and flavor. Coatings provide additional protective value to fruits & vegetables and prevent easy perishability of the product until it reaches the final consumer. And the use of coating as a post-harvest treatment method by type is strongly being adopted in the developing countries such as India and China as they are the highest producers of citrus and stone fruits like mango, apple, and peaches, translating into a high demand for coatings. Thus, they account for the highest market share.

By crop type, fruit segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the post-harvest treatment market



Fruits are highly perishable in nature because they comprise 90–95% water and therefore have a reduced shelf life. Health concerns have driven the demand for fruits as consumers are looking for healthier and more nutritious dietary options. Frozen produce is also in high demand, along with fresh/fresh-cut products. The rising demand for these products is expected to fuel the export market globally, consequently driving the demand for post-harvest solutions.

Asia Pacific segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and the fastest growth in the synthetic by origin segment of the market



Due to innovative product development by leading manufacturing companies such as Xeda International (France) and Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), various new and effective synthetic chemicals are being developed, which cause less damage to the environment. As their usage is still prevalent in the developing economies with majority of small-scale farmers existing in the region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in this segment.

The North American market is estimated to dominate the post-harvest treatment market in 2022



The demand for fresh fruits and vegetables in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, has encouraged manufacturers to ensure food safety, high quality, and enhanced shelf life. China and India are the leading producers and exporters of fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, apples, tomatoes, mangoes, grapes, and cucumbers. Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia experience more post-harvest losses because of inadequate infrastructure and technologies. Thus, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share as well as the fastest growth rate in the global post-harvest treatment markets.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the post-harvest treatment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as JBT Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), AgroFresh (US), Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International (France), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Citrosol (Spain), and Post Harvest Solution Ltd. (New Zealand).

