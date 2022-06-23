Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aerospace fasteners market size is expected to grow from $6.02 billion in 2021 to $6.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.46%. As per TBRC’s aerospace fasteners market research the market size is expected to grow to $9.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.47%. The global air travel industry has increased rapidly as the standard of living of people has improved and their disposable income has also gone up over a period of time.

The global aerospace fasteners market consists of sales of aerospace fasteners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that deal with raw materials such as screws, rivets, nuts, bolts and pins, which mechanically fix or join two or more components of an aircraft together. They are durable and secure and aid in enhancing the aircraft’s efficiency while reducing its overall weight. They are commonly manufactured using aluminum, titanium and steel, owing to the high tensile/shear strength and corrosion resistance of these metals.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Trends

The increasing use of super alloys is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace fasteners market. Super alloys have high mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Segments

The global aerospace fasteners market is segmented:

By Product: Screws, Nuts and Bolts, Washers, Rivets

By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft

By Material: Aluminium, Titanium, Alloy Steel

By End-Use: Commercial, Defense

By Geography: The global aerospace fasteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aerospace fasteners global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and aerospace fasteners industry growth, aerospace fasteners global market share, aerospace fasteners global market segments and geographies, aerospace fasteners global market trends, aerospace fasteners global market players, aerospace fasteners global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aerospace fasteners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: NAFCO, LISI Aerospace, MS Aerospace, Trimas, PCC, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, TFI Aerospace Corporation, TPS Aviation Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (United States), Alcoa, 3V Fasteners Company Inc, B&B Specialities Inc, Stanley Black & Deck Inc, Wurth Group (Germany), Howmet Aerospace Inc. (United States), Arconic Inc., and Boeing Distribution Services Ins. (United States).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

