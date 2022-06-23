Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The global 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the 3D printing prosthetic devices market growth.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions’ physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Trends

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on the development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Segments

The global 3D printed prosthetics market is segmented:

By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane

By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Other Types

By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics

By Geography: The global 3D printed prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printed prosthetics global market overviews, 3D printed prosthetics industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the 3D printed prosthetics global market, 3D printed prosthetics global market share, 3D printed prosthetics global market segmentation and geographies, 3D printed prosthetics global market players, 3D printed prosthetics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D printed prosthetics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mercurys, LimbForge Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, and Create Prosthetics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

