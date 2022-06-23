Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the POC diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $24.44 billion in 2021 to $28.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The global point-of-care diagnostics market size is then expected to grow to $51.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. An increase in the incidence of target diseases is driving the POC devices and equipment market globally.

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions.

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Over-the-Counter (OTC) testing is being termed as an important trend driving the growth of the point of care diagnostics market. FDA has approved OTC test kits for cholesterol, fecal occult blood, pregnancy, and HIV/HCV. This method would improve the access to testing and early detection of the disease. These testing kits may generate more revenue than prescription tests over the forecast period due to ease of using the kits, increased home care and self-testing, and a rise in availability and adoption rate.

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy and Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Others

By End-User: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals/Critical Care Centers, Outpatient Healthcare Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings, Research Laboratories, Home

By Prescription Mode: Prescription-Based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices

By Geography: The global POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc, and BioMerieux.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

