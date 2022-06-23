Floating Dock Systems Market 2022-2028 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Key Players, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Types, Applications
/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A floating dock, floating pier or floating jetty is a platform or ramp supported by pontoons. It is usually joined to the shore with a gangway. The pier is usually held in place by vertical poles referred to as pilings, which are embedded in the seafloor or by anchored cables. Frequently used in marinas, this type of pier maintains a fixed vertical relationship to watercraft secured to it, independent of tidal, river or lake elevation.
Floating Dock Systems Market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Floating Dock Systems market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Floating Dock Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ 281.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 364.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Concrete Floating Dock
- Wood Floating Dock
- Metal Floating Dock
- Plastic Floating Dock
- Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Floating Dock Systems including: -
- Bellingham Marine
- Meeco Sullivan
- Marinetek
- Ingemar
- SF Marina Systems
- Poralu Marine
- Walcon Marine
- Flotation Systems
- Maricorp
- Metalu Industries
- EZ Dock
- Kropf Industrial
- Technomarine
- MARTINI ALFREDO
- Potona
Key Developments in the Floating Dock Systems Market: -
Detailed TOC of Global and United States Floating Dock Systems Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
1 Study Coverage
2 Market by Type
3 Market by Application
4 Global Floating Dock Systems Competitor Landscape by Company
5 Global Floating Dock Systems Market Size by Region
6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
7 Company Profiles
8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
9 Research Findings and Conclusion
10 Appendix
