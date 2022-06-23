Glass Fibers Market Worth USD 13760 mn by 2028 | Share, Size Estimation, Trends, Key Dynamics, Top Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Opportunities, Challenges

Leading Manufacturers - Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

“ Glass Fibers ” market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Glass Fibers market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Glass Fibers market size is estimated to be worth USD 11390 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13760 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-purpose Glass Fibers

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Glass Fibers including: -

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Global core glass fibers manufacturers include Owens Corning, Jushi Group etc. The top 2 companies hold a share about 43%. China is the largest market, with a share about 53%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 17% and 15%.

