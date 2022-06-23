Dental Laser Market Revenue to Outstrip USD 487.43 Million to Hit 8.2% CAGR by 2030 - Reports and Data

The global dental laser market size was USD 241.74 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 487.43 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major market revenue growth driving factors are growing cases of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing preferences for minimally invasive dental surgeries. Rising adoption of laser dentistry, increasing applications of dental lasers in cosmetic dentistry, emergence of technologically advanced dental diagnostics, and increasing healthcare spending are other key factors accountable for the growth of the global dental lasers market in the near future.

Dental lasers are specific devices used in oral surgeries. These devices are highly suited for dental procedures and are increasingly replacing conventional dental surgical instruments like dental drills, dental anesthetics, and hand pieces. Dental lasers are comparatively safer and more efficient and are widely used in dental procedures such as hard tissue and soft tissue procedures. These devices find extensive application in various hard tissue procedures including cavity detection, tooth preparations and dental fillings, and treatment for tooth sensitivity, as well as soft tissue procedures such as crown lengthening, removal of soft tissue folds, teeth whitening, and treatment of gummy smiles and tongue frenulum attachment. Most dental lasers in commercial use are FDA-approved and are said to be more comfortable and cost-effective as compared to other non-laser tools. Moreover, these devices offer other significant advantages such as lower light exposure, reduced contamination, lesser bleeding, quicker healing time, and higher portability.

Based on product type, the diode lasers segment is the leading segment, with the highest revenue share in 2020. Diode lasers are highly portable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient, and are extensively used in soft tissue surgery. Growing consumer preferences for minimally invasive dental procedures and surging use of diode lasers in orthodontic surgeries are expected to boost this segment’s growth.

Based on application, the oral surgery segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing patient pool, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing demand for dental aesthetics, especially among the young and adult populations.

The dental lasers market in North America is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences dental disorders such as dental caries, gingivitis, and oral cancers, rising awareness about oral hygiene, and the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure are among the key factors driving the North America market growth.

In April 2021, Biolase, Inc., a leading manufacturer of dental lasers, and renowned endodontic products company EdgeEndo announced the co-development of a new Laser-Assisted Microfluidic Irrigation device, dubbed EdgePRO. The new device is a cutting-edge solution for endodontists and offers advanced cleaning and disinfection techniques.

Biolase Inc., AMD LASERS, FOTONA D.D., Convergent Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher, Sirona, Syneron Dental, ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc., THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD., and CAO Group Inc.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Erbium Laser

Diode Laser

Carbon dioxide laser

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Tooth decay

Gum disease

Tooth whitening

Biopsy or lesion removal

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Dental Lasers report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

