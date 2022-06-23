Low-E Glass Market To Hit USD 21.31 Billion by 2030: Growing At A 6.1% CAGR - Reports and Data

The global low-E glass market size was USD 12.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Low-E Glass market size is expected to reach USD 21.31 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing awareness regarding the benefits of Low-E Glass, or low-emissivity glass and government investment on energy saving technology.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/38

Low-E Glass has excellent thermal insulation properties and is widely used in skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and glass facades. This glass prevents water droplets to stick on the window glass during the rainy season, increases the durability of the glass, and helps in energy saving as it allows light to pass and keep the temperature at desired level.

Ongoing research and development activities in the automotive industry to make vehicles light weight and fuel efficient is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The window panes use in the vehicles is manufactured by using low-e glass for efficient air conditioning, improve fuel efficiency by reducing CO2 emission, minimize “cold wall” effect of the roof and maintain comfortable temperature in summer.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with increasing construction activities coupled with rapid urbanization. In addition, government initiatives to build smart cities support market growth going ahead. Low-E glass windows used in the commercial and residential buildings can absorb, reflect, and transmit the harmful ultraviolet rays for better solar control. This keep the warmer in winter months and interiors cooler in summer. This save energy as it maintain the temperature at the desired level and prevents the fading of colours on the leather, carpets due to direct sunlight.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of type, the market report is segmented into single Low-E Glass, double Low-E Glass, and triple low-E Glass. Among these, the double Low-E Glass segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as it prevent ultraviolet (UV) light rays to enter in rooms without minimizing the amount of natural light, reduce energy costs and minimize outside noise.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing startup culture

Asia Pacific Low-E Glass market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in the region. Further, increasing number of construction activities to build smart cities is expected to drive region’s market growth.

North America Low-E Glass market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in automotive industry and development of electric vehicles in countries in the region.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan GlassBlue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, Kibing Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding, Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, and CSG Holding.

Glazing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solar control low-E coating

Passive low-E coating

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-e-glass-market

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Low-E Glass report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)



Summary of the Low-E Glass Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Low-E Glass market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/38

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.