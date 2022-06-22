Meeting with "Trafigura Group" CEO Jeremy Weir

TAJIKISTAN, June 22 - On June 22, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Chief Executive Officer of the "Trafigurra Group" Jeremy Weir.

Issues of development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Swiss company "Trafigura Group" were discussed at the meeting.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, regarded today's meeting as a good opportunity to consider issues of strengthening cooperation in various areas of production, trade and related logistics.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the use of wide opportunities in the industry, including the participation of Trafigura Group in ongoing projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, an increase in aluminum production in the Open Joint Stock Company "Tajik Aluminum Company", further purchases of primary aluminum and provision of alumina, expansion of cooperation with the "Zarafshon" Joint Venture, "TALCO Gold" Closed Joint Stock Company, cooperation in the development of mineral resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, ensuring the supply of various types of petroleum products to the Republic of Tajikistan and participation in the further alternative development of energy sources in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the fields of electric power and renewable energy sources, cargo transportation, logistics services and processing of metals and ores, as well as product exports.