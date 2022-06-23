Cloud Gaming Market Worth USD 14,643 million by 2028 | Size, Industry Share, Sales, Competition Analysis, Future Demands, SWOT Analysis, CAGR Value

Leading Manufacturers - Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Net Ease, Nintendo, NVidia

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term cloud gaming refers to playing a game remotely from the cloud. In nearly every case, cloud refers to a network of data centers filled to the brim with servers that deliver content to whomever is trying to access it. Cloud gaming allows players to stream games to the supported devices (phone, tablet, TV) with a high-speed internet connection. Cloud gaming can be advantageous as it eliminates the need to purchase expensive computer hardware or install games directly onto a local game system.

“ Cloud Gaming market ” research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Cloud Gaming market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Researcher predicts global cloud gaming market will grow from USD 1,124 million in 2021 to USD 14,643 million by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 44.3 percent, according to the latest edition of the global cloud gaming market report.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Video streaming

File streaming

By device:

Gaming Consoles

PC

Smartphones

Tablets

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Cloud Gaming including: -

Alphabet Inc.,

Meta Platforms Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation

Net Ease, Inc.,

Nintendo Co.,

NVidia Corporation,

Parsec Cloud, Inc.,

Remote My App Sp. z o. o.,

Sony Group Corporation,

Tencent Holdings Ltd.,

Ubitus K.K.,

Key Developments in the Cloud Gaming Market: -

To describe Cloud Gaming Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

To analyze the manufacturers of Cloud Gaming, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Cloud Gaming market share

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To describe Cloud Gaming sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Detailed TOC of Global Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2028

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY DEVICE

· Gaming consoles

· PC

· Smartphones

· Tablets

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TYPE

· Video streaming

· File streaming

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 8. KEY COMPANIES

