Great Eastern, Smart Reader Kids, and Top MY Personalities among the 2022 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards Winners
Find out which brands or top personalities were voted the Most Trusted Brands Malaysia and Most Trusted Personalities in Malaysia for 2022.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local celebrities and companies gathered to celebrate the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands and People Awards at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on 14th June 2022.
The event was a double celebration, with Reader’s Digest hosting the 24th Annual Trusted Brands Awards as well as this year marking 100 years on the global publishing landscape. As a global brand with 23 editions in 41 countries, Reader’s Digest has published more than 40,000 articles that inform and entertain and sold more than 10 billion magazine copies. We are proud to celebrate a century of laughter, changing lives, and journalistic excellence.
The Trusted Brands survey is independently conducted by leading market research company Catalyst Research, which surveyed 8000 individuals across the five key regions of Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines to determine which brands consumers trust most. The result of the Most Trusted Brands Malaysia survey is published exclusively in the June 2022 issue of the Malaysia Reader’s Digest magazine.
Trust has been the guiding human emotion we’ve all had to rely on to navigate through the pandemic safely. For the survey winners that has meant getting proactive and reaching out to customers and audiences like never before.
THE PERSONALITIES MALAYSIANS TRUST THE MOST
We were honoured to be joined in the celebration by:
• Radio presenter DJ Lin is Most Trusted Radio Presenter
• Local favourite TV host and actress Amyra Rosli is Most Trusted TV Host/Presenter for News & Current Affairs
• Muhammad Reeve Damien Mizal, who received the award on behalf of his father, Entrepreneur Dato’ AC Mizal, for the Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter
Summary of the personalities that Malaysians put their trust in most :
- Entrepreneur Dato’ AC Mizal emerged as one of four top Malaysian household personalities names this year as Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter, being recognized for his launch of the new broadcast network station ‘Suke TV’ during the pandemic.
- Badminton legend Dato’ Lee Chong Wei is 2022’s Most Trusted Sportsperson for his contribution and dedication for Malaysia. He competed in four Olympic Games, winning silver in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He now serves the sport he loves in administration and mentoring players.
- Radio presenter DJ Lin is Most Trusted Radio Presenter. DJ Lin has set the standard in radio entertainment by providing great musical insights along with fun and entertaining chats.
- Local favourite TV host and actress Amyra Rosli is Most Trusted TV Host/Presenter for News & Current Affairs. With over 13 years in front of the camera, Amyra has achieved a loyal following among Malaysia’s television viewers and has been voted Most Trusted TV Host/Presenter for News & Current Affairs for 2022.
THE BRANDS MALAYSIANS TRUST THE MOST
The award-winning Trusted Brands that are outlined in the Reader’s Digest 24th annual survey stand out among their competitors. During the hardest of times throughout the pandemic, they have continued to build their customers’ trust by consistently responding to their customers’ concerns, sympathising with their situations and providing the necessary support.
“Any consumer brand that wins the trust of the consumer market has achieved an enviable position – it takes years of careful business planning, execution and nurturing,” says Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief, Louise Waterson. “Being able to secure the trust of your customers is an extremely valuable asset, particularly during times of economic and social hardship. Trusted brands live up to their promises and this allows them to enjoy the trust of their customers into the future.”
Brands that have earned the honour to call themselves a Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand have earned the privilege to carry the Trustmark Logo. For consumers, the Trustmark Logo is a trust sign that helps a consumer recognise quality, value and reliability.
Platinum Awards went to those brands that perform exceptionally, based on consumers’ perceptions. In the poll, these brands attained scores that exceed those of their nearest competitors. Some of the awardees were:
Bottled Water – Spritzer!
Bubble Milk Tea – TEALIVE
Cooking Oil – KNIFE
Eye Surgery Centre/Lasik – Vista Eye Specialist
Investment Fund Company – Public Mutual
Paint – Nippon Paint
Refrigerator – Panasonic
Rice – Jasmine
Water Purifier – Coway
Gold Awards went to brands that had outstanding results, based on the perception of consumers. Some of the brands included in this list were:
Air Conditioners – Panasonic
Bottled Water – Cactus
Cooking Oil – Buruh
Cooking Oil – Naturel
Cooking Oil – SAJI
Female Skin Care – SAFI
Health Card – Great Eastern
Life Insurance – Great Eastern
Mattress – Dreamland
Pre-School Learning Centres – KEMAS
Pre-School Learning Centres– Smart Reader Kids
Private Hospital – Columbia Asia
Private Universities – Taylor’s University
Private International Schools – Sunway International Schools
Private International Schools – Taylor’s International School
Public Universities –University Teknologi Mara
Tyre - Goodyear
TV – Panasonic
Vitamins / Health Supplements - Amway Nutrilite
Vitamins / Health Supplements – Shaklee
Washing Machines – Panasonic
Water Purifiers – Amway eSpring
Water Purifiers – Cuckoo
Water Purifiers – Panasonic
About the survey
The survey is an independently commissioned poll, with the results appearing exclusively in Reader’s Digest Malaysia. Leading market research agency Catalyst Research surveyed a representative sample of 8000 individuals from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan to determine which brands consumers trust most.
The survey reveals the brands, products and services that consumers believe in, over more than 50 categories.
Media backgrounder – Malaysia’s Most Trusted Brands & Most Trusted Personalities
Rebecca Zhang
Reader's Digest Asia
rebecca.zhang@readersdigest.com.au