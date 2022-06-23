Only half of listed companies comply with information disclosure norms

VIETNAM, June 23 -

A chart showing the number of listed companies meeting stock market information disclosure requirements in 2011-22. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Some 385 listed companies on the Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh stock exchanges, or 52 per cent, have met all information disclosure requirements, according to a survey conducted by the 2022 IR Awards programme.

The survey, done between May last year and April this year by Vietstock, the Việt Nam Association of Financial Executives and FILI magazine, was based on criteria for disclosure of information set by the Ministry of Finance and other agencies.

According to the organisers, the percentage of listed companies meeting information disclosure standards has risen since 2011 from only 3 per cent to 52 per cent.

In 2021 and 2022 the number exceeded 50 per cent, showing that businesses are increasingly paying more attention to compliance, they said.

Of the 385 listed companies that complied with information disclosure obligations, the banking industry led with 13 out of 19 doing so.

Disclosure is a mandatory obligation for all listed companies on the country’s two stock exchanges.

The annual awards seek to raise awareness of the need to comply with disclosure requirements and to have good relations with investors and shareholders to have an open and transparent stock market. — VNS