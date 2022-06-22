Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, 23 to 25 June 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM) in Kigali, Rwanda on 23 June 2022. The CFAMM precedes the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 24 to 25 June 2022 which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend. The Foreign Ministers will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss issues of concern to member states, including sustainable development and post-COVID-19 recovery.

Minister Balakrishnan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFAMM.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 JUNE 2022