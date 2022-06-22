Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,977 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, 23 to 25 June 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM) in Kigali, Rwanda on 23 June 2022. The CFAMM precedes the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 24 to 25 June 2022 which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend. The Foreign Ministers will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss issues of concern to member states, including sustainable development and post-COVID-19 recovery.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFAMM.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 JUNE 2022

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, 23 to 25 June 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.