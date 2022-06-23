Keith Haring Foundation launches peel and stick wallpaper with Yellowpop
Yellowpop brings Keith Haring's iconic playful symbols to life in a new fun way that was made to banish boring walls.NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Keith Haring Foundation, Yellowpop is happy to announce its previously successful neon collaboration with the late artist is expanding into the home brand's newest product category- peel and stick wallpaper.
Paying homage to the 1980’s NYC culture and legendary art scene, Keith Haring's iconic playful art has come to life in a fun way with Yellowpop’s newly launched wallpaper line that was made to banish boring walls. The PVC and Phthalate free wallpaper is constructed from a strong yet flexible polyester featuring a slightly textured weave which produces vivid, crisp colors in high detail. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage the wallpaper is easy to install and remove, leaves no marks and has a recyclable backing release liner for sustainability.
Inclusive of 6 different patterns, the exclusive wallpaper collection includes the late artist's iconic prints including Dancing Man, Comic Strip, Flower Child, Heart Magnet, Three Eyed Face and his renowned Dancing Figures all available in multiple different colorways. Co-created with the Keith Haring Foundation, all wallpaper prints pay tribute to the artist’s visionary spirit and overarching mission of making “Art for Everyone”.
“Keith’s testament to creating art that’s accessible to all aligns exactly with our brand mission to bring inspiration and creativity into the world” said Jeremy Cortial and Ruben Grigri, co-founders of Yellowpop. “The addition of wallpaper is the perfect complement to our initial neon sign collection - giving our customers yet another way to embrace Keith Haring’s legacy and iconic pop-art style.”
The Yellowpop x Keith Haring wallpaper collection is available for purchase online at yellowpop.com and prices range between $45-$180 per roll based on three different size options.
About Yellowpop
Yellowpop is a home decor brand that’s on a mission to change the way we decorate our homes. Instead of simply filling it with commodities, we want to inspire our community to think more about design and the role our products play in their lives. It’s your home. The objects inside of it should be a reflection of you. Our LED neon signs are designed to inspire boldness and bring joy. They speak to each person differently, and we love them because of the way they make us feel. At Yellowpop, our values are simple: Be bold, be bright, have fun. We believe everyone should have the chance to brighten their day with a neon sign. And we’re sharing the joy, one neon sign at a time. Together, with the global art and design community, we’re using the power of art to make the world a brighter place.
