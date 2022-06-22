MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 13, 2022 to Monday, June 20, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 13, 2022, through Monday, June 20, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 66 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-318

A Kahr CW40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Christopher Nathaniel Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-084-288

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Patrick Robert Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Prohibition on Purchase, Ownership, Possession of Body Armor by Felons, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-084-598

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tiasisa Ernice Lott, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-084-705

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Larquette Markell Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-084-827

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-085-106

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Keeyon Payne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-245

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of B Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Dimiuan Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Nelson Alexander Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle - Crime of Violence, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-085-257

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old David Battle, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-274

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Fahnbulleh, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-345

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Humphrey Bazemore, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-353

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-380

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Erving Scurry, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-085-406

A .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2700 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andre Jerome Barber, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-085-426

Thursday, June 16, 2022

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-085-585

A Raven Arms .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kendel Hatton-Juggins, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-085-635

A Glock 14 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3400 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Kaleema Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-085-678

An Anderson AM-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-085-698

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. CCN: 22-085-701

A Zastava PAP M85V 5.56 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Demarco Rashard Boyd, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Jahtavia Shaokwan Clinton, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-085-798

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dominique Lowell Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-085-826

A Remington 522 Viper .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Otis Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-085-856

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-085-880

Friday, June 17, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Derrika Burton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-063

A Daewoo Precision First Shot DP-51 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Marcus Ellis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-089

A Smith & Wesson 2.0 M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Robert Edward Patterson, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 22-086-297

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Demond Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-451

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-086-503

Saturday, June 18, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-086-649

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old John Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-086-678

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ta’leem Greene, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-685

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Terry Rondell Thompson, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-756

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Thomas Fields, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-086-822

A Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber handgun and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-086-846

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anton Morris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-086-890

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-087-009

Sunday, June 19, 2022

A Ballester Molina .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antwaun Raynald Smith, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-087-119

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-087-120

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Aaron Ali Berry, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-170

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun and an American Tactical Omni Hybrid 20 gauge assault rifle were recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Christian Thomason, of no fixed address, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-198

A Sentinel MKIV 22 Magnum .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Lee Vertha Respass, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-087-199

A Kassnar-Fias Windsor 20 gauge shotgun, a Browning Arms Auto-5 12 gauge shotgun, and a Glenfield 60 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-087-391

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-087-425

A Zastava Serbia M92 assault rifle, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Keyshawn Nevaeh Boyd, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-499

A BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-087-511

A Gamo 430 BB gun was recovered in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dymond Nicole Harris, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-087-546

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Keevon Albert Winston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-537

A Taurus Millennium Pro G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Gerald Kane, III, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-087-617

Monday, June 20, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jwaun Marquise Gary, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-638

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-087-686

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Matthew Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-867

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Taurus 410 GA .45 caliber revolver were recovered in 13th Street and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-087-905

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tavon Anthony Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Failure to Appear, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-969

A Walther P22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Reginald Belt, Sr., of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-087-981

A Taurus GTC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Joshua Johnson, of Richmond, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-087-997

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-088-113

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###