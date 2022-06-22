Person of Interest in Theft Offenses: 400 Block of Independence Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to Theft offenses that potentially occurred during the Something in the Water event, in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, Northwest.

It was discovered that the person of interest was in possession of multiple cell phones that were turned over to MPD officers. It is believed that these phones may been stolen from attendees who were at the event between Friday, June 17, 2022, and Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The person of interest can be seen in these photos:

If you were a victim of a cellphone theft in the area, even if you later recovered your cellphone, we ask that you call the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099. Please provide your information and any other information that you may have in this case.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

