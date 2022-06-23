Homicide: 2800 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:22 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. An adult female occupant of the vehicle was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the traffic crash. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Darrius Watts, of Laurel, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.