Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces nucleic acid testing arrangements in key areas and for key groups on June 22

MACAU, June 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced that in response to the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak that has occurred in Macao from June 18 to the present, on the basis of Citywide NAT Programme, an extra nucleic acid test will be further carried out in key areas and for key groups to identify any potential infected persons who may still be lurking in the local community.

Inspection targets in key areas include: People who live, work or have activities in the area surrounded by Avenida de Horta e Costa, Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, Estrada Do Repouso, and Avenida do Almirante Lacerda. They must take a NAT at either Pui Ching Middle School, Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building, Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium Hall A, 1st Floor or Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion--Pavilion A between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on June 22, and the NAT booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook . Besides, Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion--Pavilion B is also available as a caring station. No booking is required for it.

Inspection targets of key groups include: Those who work or live in Macao with Myanmar passports, and those who have the same track as the positive cases during the last Citywide NAT Programme. They must book for a free NAT on June 22 via this link: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook , at 6 regular inspection stations in Macao.

Inspection targets in key areas and of key groups can make booking now through the above link. However, before being sampled, they must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the test result through the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations, while those who have a positive RAT result must be taken to Special Emergency at Conde de São Januário Hospital for NAT sampling.