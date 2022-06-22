Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,976 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform experienced a brief hitch Citizens do not need to rush their upload of results This does not affect their access permission

MACAU, June 22 - As the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform has experienced a brief hitch, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that citizens do not need to rush their upload of test results.

Even if the test results are not uploaded to the Platform within today, the health code will not be converted into a ‘red’ code. Besides, access permission of the concerned would not be affected, citizens do not need to worry.

You just read:

Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform experienced a brief hitch Citizens do not need to rush their upload of results This does not affect their access permission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.