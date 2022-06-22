Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform experienced a brief hitch Citizens do not need to rush their upload of results This does not affect their access permission
MACAU, June 22 - As the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform has experienced a brief hitch, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that citizens do not need to rush their upload of test results.
Even if the test results are not uploaded to the Platform within today, the health code will not be converted into a ‘red’ code. Besides, access permission of the concerned would not be affected, citizens do not need to worry.