MACAU, June 22 - The statistical data of the sole operations of combating illegal workers launched by Public Security Police Force and the Labour Affairs Bureau respectively, and that of all the joint operations launched in May 2022 are as follows:

The Statistical Data of Operations of Combating Illegal Workers in May 2022 Locations being inspected 333 Suspected illegal workers being caught 63

The locations inspected by the authorities included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.