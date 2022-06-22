Submit Release
The Statistical Data of Operations of Combating Illegal Workers in May 2022

MACAU, June 22 - The statistical data of the sole operations of combating illegal workers launched by Public Security Police Force and the Labour Affairs Bureau respectively, and that of all the joint operations launched in May 2022 are as follows:

Locations being inspected

333

Suspected illegal workers being caught

63

The locations inspected by the authorities included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.

