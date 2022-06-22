Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre appeals for assistance to senior citizens in performing rapid antigen test; senior citizens who still have difficulties can delay testing

MACAU, June 22 - In connection to the requirement that all residents in Macao should undergo one COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) within today (22 June), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre advises senior citizens who are unable to perform the RAT by themselves to ask for help from their families and friends; those who still have difficulties can delay testing without affecting their mobility.

The Centre reminds that the sampling procedures of RAT test kits may vary slightly from one brand to another. Users are advised to read the kit instructions before use, and carry out the test accordingly. Members of the public should assist family members in need (e.g. the elderly) in reporting test result through the Macao Health Code.

Information about the sampling procedures, result reporting and precautions for use can be found in the following link: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987.