DSEDJ Announces Early Termination of 2021/2022 Academic Year

MACAU, June 22 - In response to the changes in epidemic situation in Macao, the DSEDJ has been maintaining close communication with the health department and the education sector. To cooperate on the overall epidemic prevention work of the SAR government, and after considering that this academic year is coming to an end, the teaching plans of most schools have been basically completed, face-to-face teaching cannot be resumed soon, the DSEDJ announced that the 2021/2022 academic year ended today (June 22).

In terms of non-tertiary education, given that schools have generally used diverse assessment methods, the early end of the academic year at this stage has a little impact on students’ final academic performance. It is suggested that schools should follow the principle of fairness. Students' grades should not be affected by the epidemic. The final grades for the academic year should be calculated based on the existing learning achievements of students and formative assessments as well as follow the principle of ‘better loose than tight'. The DSEDJ has simultaneously sent letters to different schools to provide them with relevant operational guidelines so that they can make relevant arrangements in accordance with their school-based circumstances.

In terms of tertiary education, the teaching activities of most higher education courses in the 2021/2022 academic year have been completed. For face-to-face teaching courses that have not yet completed, colleges and universities may change to online teaching according to the actual situation. Students should pay attention to the announcement and notification issued by the college or university they attend.

The DSEDJ will continue to monitor the development of the epidemic and call on schools, teachers and staff, students and parents to fully cooperate with the SAR government on epidemic prevention measures during the outbreak situation. Together, let’s do a good job in personal protection, not go out unless necessary, not participate in gatherings so as to help contain the epidemic.

DSEDJ Announces Early Termination of 2021/2022 Academic Year

