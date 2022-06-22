NAT drive for key areas extended to 00:00 am tonight As of 4:00 pm, a total of 23,523 persons sampled, 2,099 returned negative 373,133 rapid antigen test results uploaded

MACAU, June 22 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, as of 4:00 pm today (22 June), a total of 21,663 persons have been sampled in the NAT drive for key areas, and 1,860 persons have been sampled in the NAT drive for key groups, 23,523 persons sampled in totaled, and 2,099 persons have been tested negative so far.

In response to the booking status of the NAT drive for key areas and key groups, the service hours of NAT stations at Pui Ching Middle School, Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building, Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium Hall A (1st Floor), Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion--Pavilion A and Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion--Pavilion B (caring station, no prior booking required) will be extended to 00:00 am tonight. The NAT booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook .

Inspection targets in key areas and of key groups should book for the test as early as possible by using the above link. However, before being sampled, they must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the test result through the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations, while those who have a positive RAT result must be taken to Special Emergency at Conde de São Januário Hospital for NAT sampling.

Besides, as of 4:00 pm today, a total of 373,133 people have reported their test results through the Macao Health Code Rapid Antigen Test Result Reporting Platform, of which 11 were suspected to be positive via interpretation of their pictures uploaded, and they are now undergoing nucleic acid test for confirmation; for the rest, 369,236 were negative, and 437 were uncertain. For the sampling procedures, result declaration and important notes on using a rapid antigen test, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987).