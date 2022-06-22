Citywide NAT programme has been ended, test results of 677,586 people are available, with a total of 34 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, while the rest are negative

MACAU, June 22 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) stated that the Citywide NAT programme was ended at 12:00 pm today (21 June). 677,586 people were sampled and the test results are available. A total of 34 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been preliminarily tested positive, some are still being retested and the rest are negative.

The Centre reiterated that those who have not undergone the nucleic acid test will be assigned a yellow health code. Their health code can only be converted to green colour after they have taken the nucleic acid test and have a negative result. According to the relevant regulations, people with yellow health code may be denied entry into public venues, barred from using public transport or departing from Macao. They will be taken by the police to take the test at a designated site and will not be allowed to leave until they have a negative test result. Those who refuse to take the test are required to undergo medical observation at a designated place for 14 days.