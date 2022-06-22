Clarification on the targets of NAT for key areas and key populations launched today (22 June)

MACAU, June 22 - Since there have been doubts regarding the target individuals of the nucleic acid test for key areas and key populations that is launched today (22 June), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre hereby clarifies as follows:

Targets of key areas testing include: Individuals who live, work or have activities in the area encircled by Avenida de Horta e Costa, Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, Estrada do Repouso, Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, that is, individuals who have been at the aforementioned locations for a total period of more than one hour on or after 16 June.

Targets of key populations testing include: Individuals who work or live in Macao with Myanmar passports, and those who have common track as the positive cases detected during the last Citywide NAT Programme (i.e. those who have been to the same testing station at the same time as the positive cases during mass testing).

In order to identify any potential infected persons who may still be lurking in the local community, please refer to another press release ( https://www.gcs.gov.mo/detail/zh-hant/N22FU62sfT?13 ) for the testing arrangements for the above key areas and key populations.