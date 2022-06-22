Launch of citywide nucleic acid test from 9:00 am tomorrow (23 June) to 00:00 am on 25 June

MACAU, June 22 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces that a citywide nucleic acid test will be conducted from 9:00 am tomorrow (23 June) to 00:00 am on 25 June. All local residents and individuals staying in Macao, including those who have taken a swab within the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am tomorrow, are required to get tested. Individuals who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine must wait at least 24 hours from the time of leaving the vaccination venue before they can take the test.

The citywide nucleic acid test is free of charge. A total of 53 NAT stations involving 342 sampling booths will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include: general stations and self-paid stations (prior booking required), and special care stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking). All testing stations are equipped with a special care channel. Seven of the NAT stations are special care testing stations providing walk-in service for people in need of special care who fail to make prior booking; users of these stations can be accompanied by one person if necessary. To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize use the priority channel there.

Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time; arrivals more than 1 hour early will not be attended, while late arrivals will have to book again. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

As the citywide NAT programme shares the same system with the NAT drive for key areas, hence the system would be technically adjusted and re-opened after the completion of the NAT drive for key areas. The website for booking citywide NAT sampling (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) will be put into operation at 7:00 am tomorrow (23 June). Relevant test result will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. For the convenience of the public, there are 14 self-paid stations in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme. Prior booking is also required for self-paid NAT test, booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/. The Centre urges the public to stay home and avoid non-essential outings.

According to the Centre, to optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate control of users; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means. Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours: green colour indicates waiting time of less than 30 minutes, yellow colour indicates waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes, and red colours indicates waiting time of 60 minutes or more. The Centre calls on the public to take the test as soon as possible, and advises them to learn about the latest waiting situation before going.

Yellow code holders may get tested at the testing stations, whereas red code holders are required to take the test at the sampling station in Conde de Sao Januario General Hospital. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance. Bedridden or immobile persons are suggested to request assistance from families and friends, those with difficulties may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s 24-hour hotline at 28261126 for assistance.

The Centre reminds that those who remain untested after 00:00 am on 25 June will be assigned a yellow health code and be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling; the individuals concerned will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested positive, report the test result on the RAT Reporting Platform, and do not go to the NAT station; if tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled.

In addition, people who have completed the nucleic acid test for key areas and key groups today (22 June) are suggested to schedule 24 June for this around of citywide NAT; this is because they are still in their incubation period in which virus may not be detected in their first test, and potential cases may be detected at a longer interval.

Besides, upon registration at the NAT stations, each person will be distributed with two (2) COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits on the spot.

List of citywide NAT sampling stations

