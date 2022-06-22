(Infographics) The Mass Nucleic Acid Testing Programme (From 23 June 2022 09:00 to 24 June 2022 24:00)

Submit Release
MACAU, June 22 - The Higher Education Bureau and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau are merged to form the Education and Youth Development Bureau, in accordance with By-law No. 40/2020 on the organisation and functions of the Education and Youth Development Bureau.

