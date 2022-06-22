MACAU, June 22 - The Higher Education Bureau and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau are merged to form the Education and Youth Development Bureau, in accordance with By-law No. 40/2020 on the organisation and functions of the Education and Youth Development Bureau.
You just read:
(Infographics) The Mass Nucleic Acid Testing Programme (From 23 June 2022 09:00 to 24 June 2022 24:00)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.