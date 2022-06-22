Participants of the wedding in Grand Lisboa Palace urged to take the initiative to report

MACAU, June 22 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, in view that 4 positive cases have been detected in relation to the wedding in Grand Lisboa Palace on June 18 so far, participants of the concerned wedding are urged to take the initiative to report through the platform of “Enquires and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control”: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq, by providing their name, contact telephone no. and other necessary information clearly as instructed. CDC of Health Bureau will contact relevant persons for quarantine and control measures as soon as possible.