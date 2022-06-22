Submit Release
Notification from Zhuhai Command Centre for COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control on Adjustments of Health Management Measures for Arrivals from Macao

MACAU, June 22 - Notification from the Zhuhai workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:

According to the changes in the epidemic situation, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to adjust the health management measures for arrivals from Macao (to Zhuhai) as follows:

All individuals arriving from Macao are required to implement a seven-day centralised isolation + a seven-day self-monitoring of health at home (do not go out unless necessary) and pay for their own expenses during the centralised isolation period. Cross-boundary truck drivers, transport staff of funeral parlours, medical staff for critical care and civil servants for emergencies will be exempted from this requirement and they will be managed on a point-to-point closed-loop basis after their arrivals via the Zhuhai-Macau ports.

All units and individuals are required to strictly comply with the aforementioned epidemic prevention policy. Those who violate this notification and cause the spread of the epidemic will be held legally liable.

This notice will be implemented from the time of publication and the relevant measures will be dynamically adjusted according to the situation of the epidemic prevention and control.

The Macao workgroup for Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism reminds all citizens and visitors that they should reduce all unnecessary activities; stay at home as far as possible; strictly follow all preventive measures; pay attention to official information on epidemic prevention; do not believe rumours and work together to fight the epidemic.

