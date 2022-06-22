Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,975 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Robnett To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board

TEXAS, June 22 - June 22, 2022 | Austin | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kevin Robnett to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors for a term set to expire on July 1, 2027. The company provides a stable, competitive source of workers' compensation insurance for Texas employers, acts as an insurer of last resort, and helps to prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimize their consequences.

Kevin Robnett of Fort Worth is Co-CEO of Lithos, a critical materials exploration and production company. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at Tiedemann Advisors. He is Chairman of the Board for National Security Technology Accelerator, a director for Texas Lyceum, and a board member of Botanical Research Institute of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, the University of Texas System Chancellor’s and Centurion Councils, and Teneo Network. Additionally, he is an inaugural fellow of the NexGen Project at the Straus Center of International Security and Law, a member of Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s Stewards of the Wild, and a founding member of Renaissance 21. Robnett received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law. Additionally, he is a U.S. Navy veteran, who served for over 10 years as an intelligence and operations officer.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Robnett To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.