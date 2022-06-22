Governor Abbott Appoints Robnett To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board

TEXAS, June 22 - June 22, 2022 | Austin | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kevin Robnett to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors for a term set to expire on July 1, 2027. The company provides a stable, competitive source of workers' compensation insurance for Texas employers, acts as an insurer of last resort, and helps to prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimize their consequences.

Kevin Robnett of Fort Worth is Co-CEO of Lithos, a critical materials exploration and production company. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at Tiedemann Advisors. He is Chairman of the Board for National Security Technology Accelerator, a director for Texas Lyceum, and a board member of Botanical Research Institute of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, the University of Texas System Chancellor’s and Centurion Councils, and Teneo Network. Additionally, he is an inaugural fellow of the NexGen Project at the Straus Center of International Security and Law, a member of Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s Stewards of the Wild, and a founding member of Renaissance 21. Robnett received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law. Additionally, he is a U.S. Navy veteran, who served for over 10 years as an intelligence and operations officer.