UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - On June 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Uzbekistan on a state visit, arrived in Khorezm region.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met President Ilham Aliyev at Urgench International Airport.

National songs and dances were performed at the airport decorated with the state flags of the two countries and flowers.

The leaders will get acquainted with the sights of Khiva.

