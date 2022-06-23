OmniActive Acquires Global Rights of Award-winning enXtra
MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies (“OmniActive”) announced that it has entered an agreement with ENovate Biolife (ENovate) to acquire global perpetual rights for sales, marketing, distribution, and manufacturing of the blockbuster ingredient enXtra. In October of 2019, OmniActive and ENovate had entered into a strategic alliance in which OmniActive gained exclusive distribution rights of enXtra in order to help expand its growth exclusively in North America.
“enXtra has experienced rapid growth, especially since our partnership with OmniActive, a company which has become globally recognized for its clinically-studied branded offerings, innovative delivery platforms and quality systems to ensure authenticity, traceability, and quality across the supply chain,” said Jayesh Chaudhary, CEO of ENovate. “It makes sense that OmniActive takes enXtra on the next phase of its global product journey.”
GRAS affirmed enXtra is a proprietary extract of Alpinia galanga. It delivers a caffeine-free alternative supported by multiple clinical studies showing a same-day effect that can last up to five hours and supports mental energy without the “crash” phenomenon.† enXtra is the winner of the 2019 Nutraingredients award for sports nutrition category in both Europe and Asia as well as the winner of the 2021 award for cognition in the US.
“As a health benefit focused company, we will be expanding upon the great work ENovate has done to make enXtra what it is—a true differentiator in the cognition and energy space,” said Kimberly Smith, CMO of OmniActive. “We plan to further strengthen enXtra’s position with additional research and clinicals, applying our stringent quality controls and operational excellence, marketing know-how, and partnering with our customers to help their products stand out in multiple competitive, in-demand categories.”
For more information or for those interested in a sample, please contact OmniActive at info@omniactives.com.
†Crash” as when mental energy (measured by alertness/attention) and mood generally declines within the first 5 hours after caffeine consumption.
About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive’s product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive line of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets.
The Company’s leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Lutemax Free Lutein and Lutein Esters, Lutemax Skinglo, Capsimax, Curcuwin, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, Xtenergy, and Omnixan. OmniActive partners with customers through its sales and distribution networks in key markets worldwide, supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The Company has offices in Mumbai, India and Morristown, New Jersey. For more information consult www.omniactives.com.
About ENovate Biolife
ENovate Biolife is dedicated to developing innovative, scientifically validated ingredients that help position our customers for success in today’s competitive marketplace. We are committed to lead the innovation cycle for nutraceutical ingredients by intersecting market demands with best possible natural solutions.
Sabrina Di Blasio
Sabrina Di Blasio
OmniActive
+1 514-258-8183
sabrina@omniactives.com