Gov. Spencer Cox hosts Governor’s Spirit of Service Award Ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY (June 22, 2022) — In his inaugural Governor’s Spirit of Service Award Ceremony, Gov. Spencer Cox recognized the outstanding service that Utahns are doing throughout the state. Four exemplary citizens and four community organizations were included in this year’s ceremony, including:
- Cristina Diaz de Leon created Rancho Market vaccine clinics, advanced inclusion and cultural celebrations, empowered youth, led out on service projects, and strongly believed in “meeting people where they are”. Unfortunately, she passed away from lung cancer on Jan. 22, 2022.
- Artes de México en Utah creates cultural awareness, provides diverse perspectives, builds understanding and cross-cultural competence, helps the Latino-Hispanic youth connect with their roots and be proud of their multicultural heritage.
- The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids provides comfort kits for children placed into foster care, emergency shelters, and escaping domestic violence, Northern Utah’s only direct service diaper bank, has distributed over 1.75 million diapers to Utah families.
- Andilynn Chambers is 10-year-old with a very giving heart. She asks for donations rather than birthday gifts, and has donated more than 1,000 items to the local homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and The Christmas Box House.
- Lenise Peterman is the volunteer mayor of Helper. She was nominated for working tirelessly on behalf of her community, being a key volunteer for the city revitalization committee, writing grants for the city, securing key partnerships, and acting as a mentor to aspiring change-makers.
- Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering Center works to prevent individuals from having to surrender their pets by providing shelter when someone is experiencing a crisis, temporary hardships, medical emergencies and more.
- Emily Rojo Mendoza tutors fellow Kearns HS students, helps at food banks, serves as the president of the My Kearns Evidence 2 Success Youth Council, has raised thousands of dollars for the local food pantries and the homeless youth resource center.
- Ken Vaughn III, who has been in a wheelchair for 20 years, is an active volunteer board member and webmaster for nonprofit Chairbound Sportsman, and helps fundraise and coordinate outdoor adventures for disabled persons.
- Moab Multicultural Center, which works to help the homeless find a place to sleep and make sure the less fortunate families in Moab get food for dinner.
###