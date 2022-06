Derby Barracks / Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002545

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2022 @ 1051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cote Cove, Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Eric Shatrau

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: Nicole Canulla

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/20/2022, at approximately 1051 hours, Canulla reported a theft to the Vermont State Police. Canulla reported on 06/03/2022, property off her porch was stolen. After a subsequent investigation, the stolen property was recovered, and Eric Shatrau of North Troy was cited for the offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/2022 @ 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE