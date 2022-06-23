Route 3007 Bristoria Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the upcoming closure on Route 3007 (Bristoria Road) between Route 3022 (Claylick Road) and Route 3007 (Bristoria Road) in Richhill Township, Greene County. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 27 and remain closed until late August, weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete box culvert with wingwalls. A posted detour will be in place using Claylick Road, Poland Run Road, Dividing Ridge Road and Jacobs Run Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Washington counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

