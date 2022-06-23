Southbound Route 65 Ramp to Northbound I-279 Inspection Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder restriction on the southbound Route 65 ramp to northbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the southbound Route 65 ramp to northbound I-279 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from CDM Smith will conduct routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

