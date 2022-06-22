Submit Release
House Bill 711 Printer's Number 0681

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for reporting by candidate and political committees and other persons, for late contributions and independent expenditures, for oath of compliance, perjury, disqualification from office and commercial use and for place of filing, providing for manner of filing and for inability to file reports or statements electronically by deadline and further providing for late filing fee and certificate of filing, for powers and duties of the supervisor, for additional powers and duties of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and for reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of the Commonwealth.

