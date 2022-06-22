Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1507
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - An Act amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, in club licensees, further providing for distribution of proceeds.
There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,944 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - An Act amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, in club licensees, further providing for distribution of proceeds.