Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 1712

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in district election officers, further providing for appointment of watchers; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots; and, in penalties, further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers, attorneys or candidates to act, for prohibiting duress and intimidation of voters and interference with the free exercises of the elective franchise and for hindering or delaying performance of duty.